Power utility urges Ganesh mandals in Pune to get legal connection
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has urged Ganesh mandals to apply for authorized temporary power connection for the festival, warning of action against violators. Mandals will be charged a concessional tariff and surprise checks will be conducted to ensure compliance with electricity supply rules. MSEDCL has also set up a dedicated helpline number for assistance during the festival.
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to Ganesh mandals to take authorised temporary power connection for the ten-day festival and warned of action against violators as per the Indian Electricity Act 2003.
Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, Pune circle, MSEDCL, said, “We have made provision to provide temporary power connection to Ganesh mandals who can fill and submit an online application form available on www.mahadiscom.in to seek the facility. A no-objection certificate by local competent official/police officer, a connection test report should be attached with the application. The mandals will be charged concessional tariff of ₹3.27 per unit plus fuel surcharge.”
The power utility teams will conduct surprise checks at mandals with the help of Damini squads to check violation of electricity supply rules.
The MSEDCL Pune Circle has started a dedicated number 7875767123 for assistance during the ten-day festival for residents of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli talukas.