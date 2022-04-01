Prachi Dhabal Deb on two World Book of Records: Lovely feeling to make Pune proud

Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb is “over the moon”, courtesy her creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure — being inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. And not just this, Deb also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. “I feel honoured to receive two recognitions at one time,” an elated Deb says.

Interestingly, she didn’t start working on the creation keeping the world record in mind. “It’s been 10 years since I have been in the industry. I wanted to do something that people remember. I wanted to push boundaries for myself as an artist. I want people to be inspired that if I can do it, so can they,” Deb, 35, adds.

While her first title came in January, her second one came recently, at the end of February. And now, people are visiting her studio to see her creation. “We are only allowing two or three people in my studio, keeping everything (the pandemic) in mind,” she shares.

Deb, who originally hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has been living in Pune for 12-13 years and calls it her “karma bhoomi”. “It’s a lovely feeling to make Pune proud. When people call you and tell you that you’ve made our city proud, I get very emotional. People have been accepting here. The love I have got from people is immense. They sound so proud and mesmerised. It makes me happy,” she concludes.

