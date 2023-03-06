Prakash Ambedkar questions MVA’s contribution in Dhangekar’s victory in Kasba bypolls

PUNE: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saying that Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar’s victory in the Kasba peth assembly bypolls was only his to claim.

Ambedkar alleged that there were no meetings held before declaring the candidates for the Chinchwad and Kasba peth assembly bypolls. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think Dhangekar has built his constituency very well which was reflected by the votes polled to him. Hence, this is Dhangekar’s victory,” Ambedkar said while addressing a press conference at Pune on Sunday.

The VBA leader further said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) should come forward to clarify how it helped Dhangekar to breach the BJP bastion of Kasba peth else it would be difficult to judge the victory. Ambedkar also highlighted that there had been no reduction in the vote share of the BJP in Kasba peth and that the saffron party had secured its usual share of votes like in the last election.

Ambedkar alleged that there were no meetings held before declaring the candidates for the Chinchwad and Kasba peth assembly bypolls. That both the Congress and NCP had randomly declared contesting the bypolls whereas the Shiv Sena (UBT) had said nothing, possibly because it was busy with the Election Commission (EC) and Supreme Court (SC) over the wresting of the party name and symbol (bow and arrow) by the Eknath Shinde faction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about ‘misuse’ of central agencies, Ambedkar said, ‘’Yes, according to me, the central BJP government has been misusing the central agencies, hence opposition parties should set their narratives and come forward to tell the people how they are not doing anything wrong.”

Meanwhile, the VBA has organised a lecture on ‘Problem of Rupee’, a thesis of Dr B R Ambedkar, on March 11 at the Nehru Memorial Hall. Eminent economists and experts from different fields will put forth their views on the thesis and its relevance in the current scenario.