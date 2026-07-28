Preliminary assessment of hub-and-spoke model conducted at Pune airport

Pune: A preliminary assessment for introducing the hub-and-spoke operational model at Pune airport was conducted on Sunday. Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), customs, immigration, scheduled airlines and other key stakeholders participated in the assessment.

Preliminary assessment for introducing the hub-and-spoke operational model at Pune airport was conducted on Sunday. (HT)

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The hub-and-spoke model is a coordinated structure that allows passengers from non-metro cities to connect efficiently to multiple international destinations through a single hub, with optimised schedules and a smooth transit experience.

The meeting featured a detailed presentation on the proposed model, outlining its operational requirements, expected benefits and the infrastructure upgrades needed for implementation. This was followed by a comprehensive survey of the airport to evaluate passenger processing facilities, terminal infrastructure, operational workflows and coordination among various agencies.

“Pune airport is witnessing steady growth in passenger traffic, and the hub-and-spoke model has the potential to significantly improve connectivity and operational efficiency. The preliminary assessment has helped us identify the infrastructure and process enhancements required for such a system. We will work closely with all stakeholders and the Ministry of Civil Aviation as the evaluation moves forward,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

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{{^usCountry}} The survey examined passenger movement areas, terminal facilities, operational processes and support infrastructure to determine the modifications needed for efficient implementation of the hub-and-spoke system. Inputs from all participating agencies will now be compiled and considered as part of the feasibility study and future planning process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The survey examined passenger movement areas, terminal facilities, operational processes and support infrastructure to determine the modifications needed for efficient implementation of the hub-and-spoke system. Inputs from all participating agencies will now be compiled and considered as part of the feasibility study and future planning process. {{/usCountry}}

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If feasible, the initiative could enhance Pune airport’s role in the national air transport network while providing passengers with improved connectivity to domestic and international destinations.