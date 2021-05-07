Preparing for third wave: Paediatric Covid units for children in Pune
Pune: Following observation from medical experts that the possible third Covid wave may severely affect children, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar has told Pune Municipal Corporation to reserve hospitals for paediatric patients. He instructed officials to arrange paediatric facilities in rural and urban area.
In Pune, officials said the civic body has planned to set up a dedicated paediatric unit for children diagnosed with Covid at its Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada.
Since last year, 3.05% (149,224) of total Covid cases so far are from the age group of 0 to 10 years while 6.92% (338,397) are between 11 and 20 years, according to a report of medical education and drugs department. While all above the age of 18 years are covered for inoculation, there is no vaccine available for below 18 age group.
Referring to cases among children, state health minister Rajesh Tope said a special task force for paediatrics are being constituted at the state level.
Speaking to reporters after a Covid review meeting in Pune, Pawar emphasised the importance to be prepared for the third wave. He acknowledged the warning given by experts about infection of children in the third wave and claimed that the administration is taking steps to prepare for this situation.
“It is decided that Rajiv Gandhi hospital in PMC limits will be reserved for children. Similar instructions have been given to Pimpri Chinhwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). I have instructed the divisional commissioner, collector, CEO zilla parishad, PMC and PCMC commissioners to arrange paediatric facilities in corporation limits and also at each tehsil level. Currently it is a prediction by experts, but we should be prepared,” Pawar said.
In Mumbai, Tope announced the plan to deal with the third wave and ensure the safety of children. “We are constituting a special task force for paediatric cases. We are not vaccinating those below the age of 18 years. So, they have to be taken care of. We have to make the paediatric medical infrastructure such as paediatric beds, paediatric ventilators, paediatric FNCU beds ready. On Thursday, CM talked to many paediatricians through a video conference,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting with paediatric doctors across the state instructed them to prepare for the third wave. Pawar said the issues faced during the second wave should be avoided in the third. “We faced scarcity of oxygen, ventilators, Remdesivir and vaccines in the second wave. We want to avoid these problems and better the medical infrastructure, like the oxygen plant in Dalvi hospital has started. Sassoon plant will be fully operational soon,” Pawar said.
Age-wise distribution of Covid cases in Maharashtra for 4,893,349 cases
Age cases
Up to 10 years – 149,224
3.05 % of total cases
11-20 years – 338,397
6.92% of total cases
21-30 years – 867,369
17.73% of total cases
31-40 years – 1,088,157
22.24 % of total cases
41-50 years- 886,809
18.12% of total cases
51-60 years – 734,664
15.01 % of total cases
61-70 years – 505,291
10.33 % of total cases
71-80 years – 243,472
4.96% of total cases
81-90 years- 69,431
1.42 % of total cases
91-100 years – 9,753
0.20% of total cases
101-110 years - 782
0.02% of total cases
Total cases: 4,893,349
Source: Medical education and drugs department
Pune: Following observation from medical experts that the possible third Covid wave may severely affect children, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar has told Pune Municipal Corporation to reserve hospitals for paediatric patients. He instructed officials to arrange paediatric facilities in rural and urban area.
In Pune, officials said the civic body has planned to set up a dedicated paediatric unit for children diagnosed with Covid at its Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada.
Since last year, 3.05% (149,224) of total Covid cases so far are from the age group of 0 to 10 years while 6.92% (338,397) are between 11 and 20 years, according to a report of medical education and drugs department. While all above the age of 18 years are covered for inoculation, there is no vaccine available for below 18 age group.
Referring to cases among children, state health minister Rajesh Tope said a special task force for paediatrics are being constituted at the state level.
Speaking to reporters after a Covid review meeting in Pune, Pawar emphasised the importance to be prepared for the third wave. He acknowledged the warning given by experts about infection of children in the third wave and claimed that the administration is taking steps to prepare for this situation.
“It is decided that Rajiv Gandhi hospital in PMC limits will be reserved for children. Similar instructions have been given to Pimpri Chinhwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). I have instructed the divisional commissioner, collector, CEO zilla parishad, PMC and PCMC commissioners to arrange paediatric facilities in corporation limits and also at each tehsil level. Currently it is a prediction by experts, but we should be prepared,” Pawar said.
In Mumbai, Tope announced the plan to deal with the third wave and ensure the safety of children. “We are constituting a special task force for paediatric cases. We are not vaccinating those below the age of 18 years. So, they have to be taken care of. We have to make the paediatric medical infrastructure such as paediatric beds, paediatric ventilators, paediatric FNCU beds ready. On Thursday, CM talked to many paediatricians through a video conference,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting with paediatric doctors across the state instructed them to prepare for the third wave. Pawar said the issues faced during the second wave should be avoided in the third. “We faced scarcity of oxygen, ventilators, Remdesivir and vaccines in the second wave. We want to avoid these problems and better the medical infrastructure, like the oxygen plant in Dalvi hospital has started. Sassoon plant will be fully operational soon,” Pawar said.
Age-wise distribution of Covid cases in Maharashtra for 4,893,349 cases
Age cases
Up to 10 years – 149,224
3.05 % of total cases
11-20 years – 338,397
6.92% of total cases
21-30 years – 867,369
17.73% of total cases
31-40 years – 1,088,157
22.24 % of total cases
41-50 years- 886,809
18.12% of total cases
51-60 years – 734,664
15.01 % of total cases
61-70 years – 505,291
10.33 % of total cases
71-80 years – 243,472
4.96% of total cases
81-90 years- 69,431
1.42 % of total cases
91-100 years – 9,753
0.20% of total cases
101-110 years - 782
0.02% of total cases
Total cases: 4,893,349
Source: Medical education and drugs department