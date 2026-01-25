Pre-primary schools will soon be brought under stricter government oversight: Minister

Pune: A shocking sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by a school van driver in Badlapur on Thursday has prompted the Maharashtra government to initiate steps to bring all pre-primary schools in the state under its regulatory framework. Minister of state for home and school education Pankaj Bhoyar said the state government will soon bring all pre-primary schools under its jurisdiction. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pankaj Bhoyar, minister of state for home and school education, said in Nagpur on Saturday, “The state government will soon bring all pre-primary schools under its jurisdiction. It has been brought to the notice of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and instructions have been issued to draft a law to regulate the sector.”

Confirming action in the Badlapur case, Bhoyar said the accused has been arrested, the vehicle seized, and the van’s permit suspended.

Meanwhile, Badlapur sub-corporator chairperson Priyanka Damale, along with NCP’s Sangeeta Chendvankar, met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday and submitted a memorandum demanding regulation of pre-primary schools across Maharashtra.

Damale said, “The safety of our children cannot be compromised. We urge the government to implement strict rules and standard operating procedures (SOP) for all pre-primary schools to ensure that every child can learn in a safe and secure environment.”

In their representation, they highlighted that while private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools are governed under the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Regulation Act, 1981, pre-primary institutions currently function outside any comprehensive statutory or administrative framework. This lack of regulation, they stated, has resulted in serious lapses in management accountability, staff appointments and child safety standards.

The demands included mandatory CCTV surveillance, appointment of women assistants, restricted entry of outsiders, compulsory police verification of all staff including contractual employees, and periodic safety audits conducted jointly by local bodies and the education department.

Pawar said the issue will be brought to the Cabinet for urgent deliberation.