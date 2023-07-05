Mathadi worker booked under charges of wrongful restraint, extortion

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked the president of the Bhartiya Janata Mathadi Transport Organisation under charges of extortion, the police said. The accused has been identified as Suresh Baburao Bansode, a resident of Akash Ganga Society, Rahatani.

(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint filed by Sagar Kakaso Marnur, 25, resident of Sangola, accused Bansode accosted him and demanded ₹10,000 for lifting scrap material from the Wakad area.

The police said that on July 4, Marnur had loaded his truck with the scrap material and was on his way to Kolhapur when Bansode waylaid Marnur near Jyotiba Nagar in Kalewadi area and threatened him stating that he is the president of the Bhartiya Janata Mathadi Transport Organisation and that no one apart from him can lift scrap from the area. Bansode demanded ₹10,000 from Marnur but the latter did not have that much money. Despite Marnur repeatedly telling Bansode that he only had ₹1,000 which he needed for the journey to Kolhapur, Bansode forcibly took the ₹1,000 from Marnur and left.

Anil Lohar, assistant police inspector, Wakad police station, said, “The complainant (Marnur) immediately dialled the emergency number ‘112’ due to which our team rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused (Bansode). As per the complaint filed by the truck driver, we have booked the accused and further investigation is underway.”

An FIR has been registered at the Wakad police station under sections 392 (robbery), 385 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427 (committing mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

