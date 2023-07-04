Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Accused in Darshana murder case remanded to judicial custody

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 04, 2023 11:42 PM IST

PUNE:

During the court proceedings, the prosecution presented compelling evidence linking Handore to the crime, raising serious allegations against him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Rahul Handore, the prime accused in the Darshana Pawar murder case has been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation and trial.

Handore was arrested by Pune rural police on June 21 and was produced before a court, following which he was sent to police custody till Monday, July 3. Following that, he was again produced in a court, which subsequently granted him judicial custody. As a result, he has been remanded to Yerwada jail till further investigation takes place.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution presented compelling evidence linking Handore to the crime, raising serious allegations against him. As a result, the court decided to remand him to judicial custody, determining that he should remain in custody until the trial proceedings take place.

During the investigation, police seized a cutter, stones (with blood stains), and a motorcycle used by accused Handore while committing the crime. Following the untoward incident on June 18, police initiated a search operation for the accused Handore, who was arrested at Andheri railway station in Mumbai on June 21.

During the probe, police recovered the body of 27-year-old victim Darshana Pawar near the foothills of the Rajgad Fort area.

