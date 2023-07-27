It’s official, PM to open Pune Metro service on two sections on Aug 1

Post getting the safety compliance certificates from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is all set to inaugurate the Garware to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court stretches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1.

Newly made Civil court interchange Metro station at Shivajinagar. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro on December 23, 2018. The first two sections of the project — PCMC to Phugewadi (7km) and Vanaz to Garware College (5km) — were also launched by Modi on March 6, 2022.

On Thursday, Maha-Metro officials confirmed of getting the safety compliance certificates for both stretches. The Phugewadi to Civil Court route is 6.9 km with four stations and 4.7km-long Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic route has seven stations.

Vinod Agrawal, director (operations and maintenance), Maha-Metro, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch passenger service on the two stretches. Civil Court station is one of the crucial interchange stations on PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi routes.”

“The design of Civil Court Metro Station incorporates an underground facility for the PCMC to Swargate route, along with an elevated station for Vanaz to Ramwadi route, connected by escalators and lifts,” he said.

According to the Maha-Metro officials, the forthcoming third metro line, linking Civil Court to Hinjewadi, will be connected to the Civil Court Interchange Metro Station via a pedestrian bridge as its the central station of the Pune Metro network with eight elevators and 18 escalators for passenger convenience.

Civil Court station

Civil Court Interchange Metro Station covers 11.17 acre and commuters will have access to seven entry and exit gates, parking lot along with designated drop-and-go lane. To promote multi-modal integration, PMPML will serve as a crucial stop for connecting various modes of transport. The metro station is one of the deepest metro stations in India having the deepest point at 33.1 m. The station roof is made to allow direct sunlight on the platform.

For seamless connectivity, pedestrian and transportation access points have been arranged near Dengle Bridge, Kamgar Putala, and Pune District Court.