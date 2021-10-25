Home / Cities / Pune News / Private bus fares from Pune up by at least 30% ahead of Diwali travel
Private bus fares from Pune up by at least 30% ahead of Diwali travel

A large number of Pune residents travel back to their hometowns for Diwali, but these plans are usually made at the last minute and most rely on private tourists buses to travel
Private tourist bus fares have increase by 30 per cent ahread of the festive season. Rising fuel prices have been blamed for increase in ticket fares. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 07:36 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE If you are planning to travel during the Diwali festival this year, know that it will cost you. Private tourist bus fares have increase by 30 per cent ahread of the festive season. Rising fuel prices have been blamed for increase in ticket fares.

The Maharashtra Transport Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association will increase fares from October 21 till November 10.

A large number of Pune residents travel back to their hometowns for Diwali, but these plans are usually made at the last minute and most rely on private tourists buses to travel.

“The private tourist bus transport industry is suffering a financial crisis for the last 18 months due to the Covid pandemic. Now the diesel prices has gone above 100. To recover losses and the increased diesel rates, we have decided to increase fares by 30 per cent for the Diwali festive period, starting October 21, till November 10,” said Baba Shinde, state president of the association.

“This year we will add more starting and pick-up points all over the city. The main starting points for private buses is Sangamwadi and the Transport Nagari in Nigdi. Now we have decided to also include Katraj chowk, Hadapsar Gadital, and Kharadi chowk. As Swargate chowk is packed with ST buses during the night, Laxmi Narayan theatre is the pickup point for passengers. Fares are also increased during the season because on the return journey, buses come back empty as more passengers are going of Pune,” he added.

As per information released by the association, for Pune to Ahmedabad the ticket has been increased from 1,200 to 4,000; for Nagpur from 1,200 to 2,500; for Indore from 1,600 to 2,600; for Goa from 1,300 to 3,000; and for Hyderabad from 1,300 to 3,000.

Passengers are not impressed. Ashish Mantri who hails from Nagpur but works in Pune, said, “As our leaves are not fixed we have to travel at the last moment to our hometown with no other option but by private tourists buses. Both ST and private buses take the same time, 12-14 hours to Nagpur. We are ready to pay more for tickets, but the buses should be maintained well and be quick.”

