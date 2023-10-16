Private varsities should impart education keeping in mind needs of world, society & industry: Chandrakant Patil

PUNE: State higher and technical education minister, Chandrakant Patil, Sunday appealed to all autonomous private universities in the state to implement innovative courses, keeping in mind the needs of the world, society and industry. Patil made the appeal while inaugurating the Deccan Education Society (DES)-run DES Pune University. DES president, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj; AICTE vice-president, Dr Abhay Jere; president of the governing body of the university, Sharad Kunte; executive vice-president, Ravindra Acharya; vice-chancellor of the university, professor Prasad Khandekar; and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Patil said that henceforth, question papers of the technical education course will be in both English and Marathi. (HT PHOTO)

Patil said, “In the new education policy (NEP 2020), emphasis has been placed on considering new educational streams. Along with this, it is expected to impart an education that creates pride in the students about the glorious past of the country. Considering the world’s need for skilled youth manpower, autonomous universities should provide education that trains the youth of the country in language, skills and body language. Universities need to design their curriculum by recognising the new educational trends in the world.”

“A country cannot become rich without research and innovation in the field of education. Such research is increasing in the last two years and it is a matter of satisfaction. Along with that, emphasis should also be laid on imparting education in the mother tongue. According to the new educational policy, software is being created to provide information about the curriculum in a language that students can understand,” Patil said.

Patil said that henceforth, question papers of the technical education course will be in both English and Marathi languages, and that universities that do not implement the new NEP next year will be denied affiliation.

Dr Jere said, “It is necessary to design the education sector considering the world in the next 25 years. The manpower required in the new era is going to be different from the traditional system. Therefore, the universities have to shape the mentality of the students according to the challenges of the new era and change the curriculum accordingly. The university management should also think that the students of the university will be their collaborators in the future and create such an environment.”

DESPU VC professor Khandekar shared information about the university. The ‘Knowledge Creation Centre’ will contribute to the university community through multidisciplinary courses and research. Three institutes of life sciences, cyber-physical systems and Indian knowledge systems are also being established to promote research in the university. He informed that an innovation and incubation centre is being set up in the university.

