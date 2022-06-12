Probe extortion complaints by citizens against traffic cops, says joint CP

PUNE Under fire after serious allegations of corruption and coercive penal action against citizens, the joint commissioner has ordered the Special Branch (SB) Deputy Commissioner to probe into the complaints of extortion by traffic policemen and private towing van staff. Joint Commissioner (law and order) Sandeep Karnik said, “DCP SB has ordered to probe into the citizen complaints against traffic police.”

Besides, the joint commissioner has ordered the traffic branch to focus on disciplining traffic rather than taking penal action. The e-challan machines have been deposited at DCP traffic headquarters. The top brass of the city police has instructed the traffic branch to focus more on enforcement and discipline rather than recovering fines and taking penal action against the violators. The new order states that extortion complaints must be lodged against traffic cops if the complaints are proved before the inquiry officer.

During the past week , traffic branch has come under sharp public criticism for alleged cases of corruption. Pune citizens took to social media and posted pictures of towing contract staff settling the traffic fines for lesser amounts after quoting a large amount from the offenders they caught for different traffic violations. The citizens had also alleged that the traffic cops hid along the roadside and caught the violators as an easy way rather than taking the hard route of enforcement through awareness and good dialogue. Specific complaints had come to the city police regarding the towing contractors picking up vehicles from select lucrative zones and allegedly resorting to rude behaviour.

The victims had stated that the private towing staffers were found to be in possession of official e-challan machines, which according to the law must be used only by traffic police.

Sanjay Suravase, a resident said, “I had parked my bike in front of Dorabjee Mall and it was lifted by the towing van. When I reached the division office, the private staff of the towing van were incharge of the entire dealing. I asked them about the fine and they said that it was ₹1,400 but they agreed to settle and took ₹500 and did not give any receipt. I have seen the private staff handling many citizens in the same way.”

Taking cognisance of these complaints on social media, the instructions have been given to the traffic police

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “As per the directions, we have stopped penal and fine-based action against the violators and all the e- challan machines have been deposited with the headquarters. Also, we have received directions to lodge criminal cases against the traffic violators. This has taken place after a few complaints related to misdemeanour were brought to our notice.”

Prashant Inamdar of Pedestrian First NGO said, “Such acts of omission and commission on the part of the policemen has been happening in the past. The role of traffic police is managing the traffic and creating traffic awareness in the society. There has to be a clear cut objective laid out for traffic management for getting better results and reducing such type of incidents. Traffic police have made fining and action as top priority which is wrong.”

As part of keeping a watch on the erring traffic policemen, CCTV surveillance would be done at important chowks to find out the actual situation on ground and Special Branch (SB) personnel would be sent to find out more on the violations, police officials said.