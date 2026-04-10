Pune: The public health department constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations that inmates at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) Yerawada were being made to perform daily work, even as complaints of poor hygiene and mismanagement surfaced at the facility.

Probe ordered into alleged inmate labour, hygiene lapses at Yerawada mental hospital

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The order was issued on Wednesday following circulation of videos on social media allegedly showing patients engaged in work within the hospital premises, prompting authorities to order an immediate inquiry.

In the order, the panel, headed by Dr Supriya Deshmukh, assistant director, health services, Pune division, with Arif Sayyed and Ganesh Auti as members, has been directed to conduct a detailed probe and submit a factual report with supporting documents.

“The panel has been asked to conduct an impartial investigation and submit a report by April 13. Further action will be taken based on the findings,” said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region.

The hospital has 28 female and 10 male cleaning staff on record. However, the contractor responsible for housekeeping services stopped work on April 1, citing non-payment of dues. Of the total pending amount of the contractor, only 35% has been cleared by the hospital, RMH officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Confirming the development, Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said the payments were released as per government norms and directions. “Payments have been cleared based on the actual work carried out, frequency and materials used. The videos that surfaced were recorded during the contractor’s tenure and appear to have been circulated later with an intent to tarnish the hospital’s image,” he said. “Multiple show-cause notices were issued to the contractor over poor performance. The work was not up to the required standards, and there were violations of labour laws. We received several complaints from the cleaning staff.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the development, Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said the payments were released as per government norms and directions. “Payments have been cleared based on the actual work carried out, frequency and materials used. The videos that surfaced were recorded during the contractor’s tenure and appear to have been circulated later with an intent to tarnish the hospital’s image,” he said. “Multiple show-cause notices were issued to the contractor over poor performance. The work was not up to the required standards, and there were violations of labour laws. We received several complaints from the cleaning staff.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To address the manpower gap, 15 staff members from the Aundh District Hospital have been directed to report to the mental hospital as a temporary measure. These staff will be stationed at RMH till further notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To address the manpower gap, 15 staff members from the Aundh District Hospital have been directed to report to the mental hospital as a temporary measure. These staff will be stationed at RMH till further notice. {{/usCountry}}

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Spread across a large campus, the hospital currently houses 967 patients. The committee will examine all allegations, including sanitation conditions, contractual compliance and the role of hospital authorities, before recommending further action, they said.

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