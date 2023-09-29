Procession concludes after 29 hrs, two less than last year

PUNE:

Barring a few minor incidents, the Ganesh immersion procession in Pune which started on Thursday morning, remained peaceful and concluded after 28 hours and 40 minutes. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Almost 10,000 police forces along with teams of State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team, and Bomb Detection Squad were pressed into service to monitor the situation during the Ganesh Immersion procession.

Police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr said, “Except for two to three minor incidents, the immersion procession was completed in a peaceful manner. All mandals cooperated with us so that we can complete it on time.’’

Each mandal was given a halt of 10 minutes at only three points including Belbaug Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, and Alka Chowk. However, it seems that mandals did not follow this. As a result, which procession extended till Friday afternoon.

Kumaarr congratulated Dagdusheth Ganesh Mandal as they completed the immersion procession within 4-5 hours.

“Taking inspiration from Dagdusheth Ganesh Mandal, many more mandals will come forward by next year so that we can finish the procession on time.’’

Clashes between two groups were reported in Sahakarnagar, with children and women injured. According to the police, at 2:30 pm on Thursday, Shende and Surya gangs came in front of each other in the Taljai and attacked each other with wooden sticks and iron roads. The conflict was caused by an old rivalry, which created a tense situation in the area.

On Thursday evening, a 44-year-old man died of a heart attack while dancing in the Ganesh immersion procession at Ivori Estate in Wagholi.

Ganesh Balkrishna Dalvi, a resident of Wagholi, has been identified as the deceased. Locals took him to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead before arrival.

