PIL against PMC for its inept functioning and civic apathy

PUNE

Prominent civic activists Qaneez Sukhrani and Pushkar Kulkarni have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court (HC) challenging the negligence of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in repairing, maintaining and layering roads in the city according to correct scientific technique.

The activists in their petition noted that it is a well-known fact that the roads of Pune City are consistently in damaged and ruinous condition.

The activists further said that citizens have been accustomed to patches of the road disintegrating and being peppered with potholes. Motorists are left to dodge and weave through these dexterously to navigate safely. This creates dangerous road conditions and increases traffic volume and congestion, especially during the monsoon season.

In their draft, the plaintiffs pointed out that such depleted road conditions lead to wasteful fuel use, pollutant emissions, and a rise in carbon footprints.

“The PMC’s neglect is even more egregious given that the court’s orders in multiple PILs have resulted in the formation of expert panels that have provided over 100 action points for the Municipal Corporation to undertake to repair, maintain, and layer roads, streets, and lanes within the city,” according to the petition.

PMC repairs maintains, and layers roads, streets, and lanes using in-house methods. Due to the civic body’s negligence, Pune citizens have been forced to accept the city’s permanent status of dangerous roads, and annually witness a colossal waste of resources as roads are shoddily and unevenly patched up, and potholes are superficially filled.

The activists further stated that stormwater drainage must be upgraded such that periodic desilting, as well as frequent inspections, take place before the monsoon season.

“The design of flexible and stiff pavements should adhere according to the Indian Road Congress (IRC) requirements, particularly IRC 37:2012 and IRC 58:2011. Moreover, even though the respondent corporation has a statutory duty to maintain the roads in Pune under Section 63 (18) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 (MMC Act 1949), the PMC is not in compliance with various government resolutions and circulars regarding road quality maintenance,” the petition read.