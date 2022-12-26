Property registrations in Pune hit snag, lawyers threaten a strike

Scores of property buyers in the city are facing a tough time due to a technical snag that has hit the main server of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Stamps office in Pune. The lapse has resulted in delays in property registrations and related works.

Meanwhile, the lawyers’ association, which assists buyers in various types of work, has threatened a strike if the demand for prompt completion of the pending work is not met.

According to the lawyers, the work that would normally take forty minutes took two days to complete, resulting in a stressful time for the buyers.

Property registrations at all sub-registrar offices in Maharashtra, including 27 in Pune, and revenue generation at the IGR and stamps’ office came to a halt in August 2022, as the public data entry system, which involves uploading citizen data to obtain time slots for registration at any sub-registrar office, hit a technical snag. While the Pune-based IGR office claimed it was a one-day issue, the flaw hampered work for a long time before being resolved.

Ameya Shinde, a buyer visiting the sub-office registrar’s in Bibwewadi, said he had to wait for more than three hours because the server was slow.

“We want the government to tighten up the IT department so that these snags don’t take place. Citizens make numerous adjustments to their daily schedules to ensure that appointments are met on time, so making someone wait for two days is unacceptable. We also want the government to compensate buyers for the loss of time, and immediate action must be taken in this regard,” he said.

“The IGR office collects huge revenues worth crores of rupees from citizens but lacks in terms of providing prompt service by not implementing state-of-the-art technology,” said advocate Siddhartha More.

“The server malfunction is wasting citizens’ and lawyers’ valuable time. “A system must be put in place to ensure that such problems do not occur at regular intervals, causing immense inconvenience to citizens,” he continued.

According to the IGR office, the issue was with the Commissioner of Settlement office, where the 7/12 extract loading work prompt encountered a technical snag. The issue existed on Friday and Saturday and has since been resolved. There have been no further complaints.