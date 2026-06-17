Proposal submitted to develop Sun City–Karvenagar link roads

PUNE: A proposal to develop key link roads and acquire land for the project has been submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to ease traffic congestion in Vadgaon Budruk, Sun City and Karvenagar, while improving connectivity to the upcoming river bridge.

Proposal to develop key link roads and acquire land for the project has been submitted to PMC to ease traffic congestion in Vadgaon Budruk, Sun City and Karvenagar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The proposal, moved by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, has been forwarded for public suggestions and objections, Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said on Tuesday.

According to the proposal, PMC has been urged to develop a Development Plan (DP) road connecting Survey No. 31 in Vadgaon Budruk (Indian Hume Pipe Company) to the river bridge in Karvenagar via Survey No. 11 on Sun City Road. “The road has become necessary in view of increasing traffic volumes in the rapidly growing residential areas of Vadgaon Budruk, Sun City and Karvenagar,” he said.

The proposal also seeks the development of a planned 30-metre-wide road between Survey No. 31 (Indian Hume Pipe Company) and Survey Nos. 23 and 24 (Prayeja City). Officials said the road would strengthen east-west connectivity and help residents fully benefit from the new bridge being constructed between Sun City and Karvenagar.

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{{^usCountry}} To facilitate the project, the proposal calls for the acquisition of private land parcels affected by the road alignment through due legal procedures. It suggests using Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Floor Space Index (FSI) incentives, or monetary compensation as mechanisms for land acquisition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To facilitate the project, the proposal calls for the acquisition of private land parcels affected by the road alignment through due legal procedures. It suggests using Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Floor Space Index (FSI) incentives, or monetary compensation as mechanisms for land acquisition. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the timely completion of the acquisition process would enable PMC to undertake the road works without delay and build a stronger road network capable of handling future traffic growth.

Describing it as a key infrastructure initiative, the proposal has sought early approval from the civic body. Corporator Jayshree Bhukar has extended support to the proposal.

Bhimale said, “Final decision on the project will be taken after considering feedback received from residents and other stakeholders.”