Proposal to install pedestrian signals awaits nod

Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Smart City have announced to install pedestrian signals, the proposal is yet to be approved. Even existing signals are not working properly.

A PMC official requesting anonymity said, “The proposal for installing the pedestrian signals is placed before the estimate committee. After getting approval from the estimate committee, PMC will float tenders and then install signals.”

Harshad Abhyankar, a member of Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM), said that the data reveals that most pedestrian fatalities occur while crossing the road.

“Signalled intersections offer relatively safer places to cross roads. Yet, pedestrians’ signals seem to get a step-motherly treatment. Traffic police hardly ever report malfunctioning pedestrian signals. And when the contractors appointed by PMC repair vehicular signals, they turn a blind eye towards the pedestrians’ signals. As a result, only about 15% of pedestrians’ signals are in working condition.”

“We hear for several years that the ATMS project of Pune Smart Cities Development Corporation would include pedestrian signals as well. SPTM has been following up with PMC for three years for installing pedestrian signals at the remaining 125 intersections. The budget was allocated in 2021-22 for this work, but it lapsed because the concerned PMC department did not take any action about it,” he said.

