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Proposal to raise PMC health cover for chronic patients under consideration

The issue was discussed in a recent standing committee meeting after patients and activists urged the civic body to increase the coverage for those suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure and heart disease

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune: The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitted a proposal to the civic administration recommending an increase of financial assistance under the urban poor health scheme from 2 lakh to 3–5 lakh for eligible patients suffering from chronic illness, health officials said on Sunday

The issue was discussed in a recent standing committee meeting after patients and activists urged the civic body to increase the coverage for those suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure and heart disease. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The issue was discussed in a recent standing committee meeting after patients and activists urged the civic body to increase the coverage for those suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure and heart disease.

The scheme, launched in 2010, was recently named after former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. As per the scheme, eligible citizens residing within PMC limits can avail free or subsidised treatment at empanelled hospitals. Families with an annual income below 1.6 lakh are eligible. Currently, the PMC covers treatment costs up to 1 lakh, extending to 2 lakh for critical illnesses. The civic body spends around 50–60 crore annually on the scheme.

“For patients with cancer, dialysis or heart conditions, the amount is exhausted well before the end of the year. Many patients are unable to work due to their illness and cannot afford additional expenses, forcing some to discontinue treatment,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of PMC, who heads the scheme.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Proposal to raise PMC health cover for chronic patients under consideration
Home / Cities / Pune / Proposal to raise PMC health cover for chronic patients under consideration
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