Pune/Nashik: The prosecution in the TCS-linked BPO case of alleged sexual exploitation and religious coercion has opposed the bail applications of Nida Khan, Tausif Attar and Danish Shaikh.

Prosecution opposes bail pleas of 3 TCS-linked BPO case accused

The public prosecutor Vijay Gaikwad told the court of the additional sessions judge, K G Joshi, on Friday that the trio was involved in a “serious crime” involving rape, sexual harassment and atrocities against the complainant.

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“There is a possibility that the accused can tamper with evidence and abscond after being released from jail on bail,” said Gaikwad and gave the example of Nida who was absconding for 42 days before the Nashik city police in a joint operation with the Sambhajinagar counterpart arrested her from Sambhajinagar on May 7.

According to Gaikwad, the court will deliver its verdict on the trio’s bail applications on June 25. The three accused are in judicial custody at present.

The Deolali Camp police station on March 26 had lodged an FIR against the three after a female BPO employee had registered a complaint against the accused of workplace harassment. The trio were also staffers of the same company.

The complainant’s lawyer, Milind Kurkute, also opposed the trio’s bail applications.

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{{^usCountry}} He argued that Danish had allegedly raped the complainant on the “false promise” of marrying her, although the accused was already married. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He argued that Danish had allegedly raped the complainant on the “false promise” of marrying her, although the accused was already married. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Nashik city police have recovered Danish’s marriage certificate which proves that he was already married in 2018. Similarly, Nida was active to change the complainant’s religion. The investigators have ample proof on the issue,” Kurkute told the court.

The defence counsels of the trio during their argument on June 12 had requested the court to grant bail to their clients as the charge sheet in the case has already been filed and the accused will continue to cooperate with the investigators even after getting bail.

They also pointed out that Nida is pregnant and should be granted bail on medical grounds.

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The special investigation team headed by the assistant police commissioner, Sandeep Mitke, had arrested eight BPO employees, including Nida, Tausif and Danish, in the case. All of them are in judicial custody currently.

Altogether nine BPO employees had filed separate complaints against all the accused following which the police lodged nine FIRs–one in Deolali Camp and the remaining eight in Mumbai Naka police stations between March 26 and April 3.