Protest planned at Hadapsar to support farmer agitation

As part of nationwide chakka jam agitations, various organisations have planned an agitation on Pune-Solapur road on Saturday (February 6)
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
As part of nationwide chakka jam agitations, various organisations have planned an agitation on Pune-Solapur road on Saturday (February 6).

Nitin Pawar, member of Farmers Bachchav Action Committee said, “Along with various organisations and political parties, we have decided to carry out a chakka jam agitation at Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur highway. We would pay tribute to the farmers who died during the agitation in Delhi. We are planning to hold meetings this week to gather support for farmers.”

