Provident fund office to shift to Pimpri soon

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) office currently located at Pune Cantonment will soon be shifted to Nehru Nagar in Pimpri as the department has got its own land here, said officials.

The EPF has got three-and-a-half-acre land at Nehru Nagar in Pimpri from Hindustan Antibiotics (HA).

The EPF office presently has two offices in Pune, one at Akurdi and another at the Pune Cantonment building in Golibar Maidan area. Both the offices will soon be shifted in the new building.

According to officials, the seven-storey office is coming up at Pimpri very soon and the groundbreaking ceremony will be done by Union Minister for labour and employment Bhupendra Yadav. The central public works department has been tasked with the construction of the new office and within two years the building will be ready.

The EPF office statement read, “There are 21,780 establishments and a total of 22.61 lakh employees are registered with Pune EPF office. There are around 1.41 lakh pensioners. Around 500 officers and employees work in the three offices in the region.”

Many retired employees from Pune wanting to encash EPF may find the new office inconvenient.

A retired employee from a private firm requesting anonymity said, “The EPF office located at Cantonment was easily accessible. Though there are many online systems, many times for borrowing the loan, pension related issues, employees need to visit the office. The visitor number is large at the office. But the new office at Pimpri would be a little inconvenient.”

Another employee Dheeraj Raut said, “There are parking issues for the people who are coming from long distance. It would be better if the new premises would have enough parking.”

The proposal to purchase the land from HAL was approved at the 95th executive committee meeting of EPFO in Delhi in 2019. The EPFO’s regional office in the Golibar Maidan area came up in 1993, while the Pune-II facility in Akurdi was constructed in 2008. Both the offices are functioning from rental premises.

