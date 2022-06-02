PSCDCL completes 85% installation of CCTV cameras

PUNE Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) – which was awarded the tender for installing 400 CCTV cameras in 2019 – has completed 85% of the installation work while the remaining work is expected to be completed by the end of the first week of June.

Anirudha Shahapure, chief knowledge officer, PSCDCL, said, “Almost 85% of the work has been completed but it hasn’t still been handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and we are expediting it and had a review meeting last week. Our chief executive officer Sanjay Kolte has asked us to complete work on priority and hand it over at the earliest to the PMC.”

“Some work is still going on. We were supposed to install all CCTV cameras till the end of May but in the last one week, there have been a few thefts where some cameras and accessories were stolen,” Shahpure said.

In January 2022, the police faced problems while tracing the whereabouts of a four-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by an unidentified man riding a two-wheeler. The police could not find complete footage of the kidnapper due to non-functional CCTV cameras.

Shahpure said, “The cameras that have been installed are working. The work is supposed to finish by the first week of June and work is on track. Before the rainy season starts, we will complete all the installation work. The installed cameras also helped the Chatturshringi police to catch the culprit responsible for the theft of cameras and accessories.”

Many commuters were also taking undue advantage of cameras not working at places in Aundh, Baner and Balewadi.

“Daily commuters flout traffic rules in areas where they find the cameras are not working. Many such cases were taking place in March and April but now the cases have reduced with CCTV cameras repaired,” said Rajesh Date, a traffic police officer who was on duty at Baner road on Tuesday. The deadline for smart city missions is till June 2023 and in Pune city, many works are still pending.

However, as per information provided by Sanjay Kolte, chief executive officer of PSCDCL, 80% of the work on all smart city projects has been completed.