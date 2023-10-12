PSI hits lottery jackpot of 1.5 cr, commissioner orders inquiry

A day after police sub-inspector (PSI) Somnath Zende hit the lottery jackpot worth ₹1.5 crore through a cricket gaming application, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police decided to conduct an inquiry into this case to check the legality and administrative aspects of the incident. On Tuesday, Zende, posted at the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner office, formed his own team during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh, and he surprisingly won ₹1.5 crore.

On Wednesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad police clarified that deputy commissioner of police (DCP Crime) Swapana Gore will conduct a detailed inquiry into this case to check the legality and administrative aspects of the issue and further action will be taken as per her report.

Zende, an ardent cricket lover said during an interview with the media that in the past couple of months he started playing the online cricket game and eventually hit the jackpot this week.

