Public representatives can now fund housing societies development work

The state government on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) allowing public representatives to fund housing societies for development work.

According to GR, the public representative can fund works like rainwater harvesting projects, installation of the sewage treatment plant, solar panels, CCTV cameras, construction of footpaths, open gym, garden among others.

Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre had urged to government that elected members be allowed to utilise their development funds for housing society works. Before the GR was issued, elected members could not do this.

There are certain guidelines which public representative needs to follow.

As per the new GR, local MLAs and cooperative housing institutions will be involved in the total cost of the work. The housing societies will spend 25% and MLA can spend a maximum of 75% of the funds.

The housing societies will have to take responsibility for all the work which will be conducted by the public representative. The GR also stated that in a year, a public representatives can spend ₹ 2.50 crore on the development works.

According to the GR, before starting any development work, the housing society must have an occupancy certificate and the audit of the society must be completed. Society should also not fall on illegal land and it should not be under redevelopment. A society should have copies of all the documents in hand to start the work.

“We will be meeting the Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner to discuss this GR. The decision will be only made after discussion with the civic chief,” said Suhas Patwardhan, vice chairman of Maharashtra Housing Federation.