Puja to face action for 21 traffic violations

Pune: The traffic police on Thursday visited the probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar’s residence of bungalow number 112 on Baner Road and issued a notice regarding misuse of beacon and government insignia on her private vehicle. According to traffic police, there are 21 challans for various traffic offences amounting to a fine of ₹ 26,000 to be recovered from probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar. (SOURCED)

The notice issued by Chatuhshrungi traffic division incharge and Inspector Shafil Pathan states that her Audi car with registration number MH-12 AR 7000 has “Maharashtra Government” written on front and rear name plates inviting action under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

The notice directed the IAS officer to hand over the car to the traffic branch for legal probe. According to Pathan, there are 21 challans for various traffic offences amounting to a fine of ₹26,000 to be recovered from her.

The police team met with stiff resistance from her mother who allegedly told mediapersons that she will send all of them behind the bars. She locked the gate from inside and stopped cops from entering the house to inspect the car. The policemen tried for around four hours near the residence and returned after giving a copy of the notice issued to Khedkar.

Meanwhile, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase had written to additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre requesting him to consider posting Khedkar, 32, at another district citing reasons to avoid “administrative complications”. The letter sought necessary action against Khedkar for her behaviour against junior staff, illegal occupation of the ante chamber of additional collector Ajay More, fixing beacon on her private car along with VIP number besides demanding additional staff for work.