Pune: 60-year-old rapes minor; booked under POCSO Act

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor girl at Kate colony at Charohli phata, said police officials on Monday.

Dighi police identified the accused as Pradip Chavan (60) resident of Bhosale Empire Society in Dighi. According to a complaint filed by the grandmother of the victim, the accused constantly followed her minor granddaughter and raped her. He also molested her and sexually assaulted her.

According to police officials from the Dighi police station, both the accused and the victim are residents of a housing society and thus know each other. According to the complaint, the accused took advantage of her minor granddaughter and raped her.

“We have registered a case and arrested the accused based on a complaint filed by the victim’s grandmother, and further investigation is ongoing,” police said.

The untoward incident occurred between January 26 and February 11, 2023, according to police.

A case has been registered at Dighi police station under sections 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 354(d) (Whoever commits the offence of stalking shall be punished) of the IPC and sections 3,4,7,8,11,12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012.

