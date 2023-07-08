After controversy, Kolhapur engineering college professor reinstated

PUNE The India Academic Freedom Network, an umbrella organisation of university teachers and students, has backed Prof Tejaswi Desai and at least 88 academicians have written to the college authorities that she should be allowed to work in the college and her safety be guaranteed.

Prof Desai was forced to go on leave after her video went viral on social media for her alleged “anti-Hindu” remarks delivered during a class conversation on June 7.

Desai, associate professor, physics department of Kolhapur’s College of Engineering, however, has returned to academics after “forcible leave” and is working from home, said officials.

When contacted, Desai refused to comment on the issue.

Prof Desai during a discussion in her class on religious discrimination, countered students who made comments about a particular community and said, “Rapists can be from any community...”

The discussion was recorded and later went viral on social media wherein she was portrayed for her alleged “anti-Hindu” comments. She later claimed that the clip was edited and refused to apologise and was sent on leave after protests by right-wing organisations.

The letter written by academicians stated, “What she said was recorded, then doctored and circulated on social media, leading to her being forced by college authorities to go on leave and there is even a police investigation against her.”

The signatories comprise Naveen Gaur, Satish Deshpande, Apoorvanand, Rushdia Mehreen, YS Alone, Sabina Kazmi, Lalita Ramdas, Ranjani Majumdar and Brinelle D’Souza, all members of India Academic Freedom Network.

