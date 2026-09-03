Pune activist seeking ban on DJ music systems, loudspeakers during festivals assaulted

Vidyanand Bapat, a city-based activist who has been vocally opposing the use of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals, was allegedly assaulted by a man here on Thursday morning, police said.

Bapat’s campaign against high-decibel DJ music and loudspeakers has gained wider attention after a recent clash at a PMC meeting. (HT Photo)

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Bapat was attacked when he was giving a sound bite to some media persons in the Tilak Road area of the city.

A video of the incident shows a man slapping Bapat when the latter was speaking to media persons on the road.

Following the attack, police reached the spot and escorted Bapat in a police van.

Also read: Pune residents seek ban on loud DJ music during Ganesh festival; organisers object

"We are trying to identify the attacker. For his safety, Bapat was escorted in a van," a police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Further details, including the identity and motive of the attacker, are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details, including the identity and motive of the attacker, are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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Bapat's stance against the use of loudspeakers has evolved into a statewide talking point, triggering a powerful wave of public support that appears to be gradually turning into an organised civic movement.

Also read: Two mandal office-bearers, DJ operators booked for laser-light violation in Kondhwa

Bapat has been raising his voice against the use of loud music and DJs during festivals, arguing that excessive noise causes inconvenience to residents and affects the health and well-being of citizens.

Bapat came into prominence after he attended a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)'s preparatory meeting held recently for the upcoming Ganesh festival. During the session, he requested a complete ban on amplified DJ music and high-volume speakers. His objections triggered a heated confrontation with representatives of various local Ganesh mandals, resulting in police personnel escorting him out of the building amid protests and heckling.

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Video clips of the clash quickly went viral, pushing Bapat into the spotlight.