Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    One-year jail for four Ganesh mandal staff over DJ noise violation in Kolhapur

    Kolhapur court sentenced four office-bearers of Ganesh mandal to one year’s imprisonment and imposed fine of 15,000 each for violating DJ noise pollution norms

    Published on: Jan 04, 2026 5:22 AM IST
    By Nadeem Inamdar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pune: In a landmark ruling, a court in Kolhapur on Friday sentenced four office-bearers of a local Ganesh mandal to one year’s imprisonment and imposed a fine of 15,000 each for violating noise pollution norms by playing a loud DJ during the Ganeshotsav festival.

    Kolhapur court sentenced four office-bearers of Ganesh mandal to one year’s imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹15,000 each for violating DJ noise pollution norms. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    Kolhapur court sentenced four office-bearers of Ganesh mandal to one year’s imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹15,000 each for violating DJ noise pollution norms. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    The verdict was delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Pankaj Rajput, concluding a case filed in connection with excessive sound levels during the 2016 Ganeshotsav celebrations.

    The four convicted office-bearers belong to Ganesh Tarun Mandal in Rajaram Puri and were identified as Yogesh Deepak Mohite (president), Kunal Hitendra Patil (vice-president), Indrajit Sarjerao Naik Nimbalkar (secretary), and Pankaj Shrirang Chougule (treasurer).

    The case dates back to 2016, when Kolhapur city police, under then deputy superintendent of police Bharatkumar Rane, registered a complaint against the mandal for installing a sound system that violated prescribed noise limits during the immersion procession.

    During the trial, the prosecution presented police evidence, witness testimonies, and expert sound-level measurements, which showed that the DJ system significantly exceeded the permissible limits set under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

    According to the court order, if the fine amount is not paid, they will have to undergo an additional one month of imprisonment. The court also granted them the option to seek bail from a higher court on furnishing a cash deposit of 15,000 each along with a guarantor.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Pune News/One-year Jail For Four Ganesh Mandal Staff Over DJ Noise Violation In Kolhapur
    News/Cities/Pune News/One-year Jail For Four Ganesh Mandal Staff Over DJ Noise Violation In Kolhapur
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes