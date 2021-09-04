Pune ADRM Neelam Chandra’s new book launched

Neelam Saxena Chandra, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM), Pune railway division, has recently released her book titled “Splinters of a Broken Mirror.”

The book is a collection of fifty poems written by Chandra.

“When the mirror of life breaks, it leaves you devastated. However, what you fail to notice is the light emanating from each splinter. Let that light reach your heart and let it glow with happiness. With the strength of that light, a renewed mirror can appear miraculously and give you the courage to let your grief pass,” said Neelam.

Neelam, who is currently working as the ADRM at the Pune railway division, is an author, poet and holds Limca Book of Records -2015 for authoring the highest number of publications in a year in English and Hindi.

She is an engineering graduate from Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology (VNIT) and has done her post-graduation diploma in IM&HRD and also in finance.

She has authored five novels, one novella and seven short story collections, 34 poetry collections and 14 children’s books.