Pune Aero Mall expected to open in 10-15 days: Dhoke

Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Though the Aero Mall inauguration missed the October 15 deadline, Pune airport authorities said that it is expected to be opened for public in the next 10-15 days

ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: Though the Aero Mall inauguration missed the October 15 deadline, Pune airport authorities said that it is expected to be opened for public in the next 10-15 days.

Aero Mall is a 120-crore multi-facility hub which includes space for parking of 1,000 cars along with retail outlets, food mall and office working space.

“The date of opening of the Aero Mall is not fixed. Some statutory requirements are going on. I am hoping that it will be completed in the coming 10-15 days,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune International Airport.

Flyers are unhappy over the delay in opening of the Aero Mall stating that the airport has less space for car parking.

Rohan Marne, a regular flyer, said, “Authorities should have at least started the parking facility at the mall.”

The first deadline for opening of multi-level car parking was April 2022, followed by July and August.

Another flyer Hitesh Kotak said, “With lack of car parking space at airport premises, vehicles are parked on airport road.”

