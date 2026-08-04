Pune Airport eyes new flights to better utilise additional slots

In a bid to better use the additional flight slots made available with the support of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Pune airport is all set to prioritise the launch of new domestic and international flights. Union minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said that the Centre is coordinating with airlines to introduce new routes and increase flight frequencies from Pune even as the recent resumption of Dubai and Bangkok services has already improved slot utilisation.

On August 2, 2026, Pune airport handled 214 aircraft movements, including 107 arrivals and 107 departures; while offering connectivity to 34 domestic and international destinations. (HT)

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Mohol said, “The additional slots have been communicated to all airlines operating from Pune, and discussions are underway with their headquarters to launch flights to new destinations and enhance frequencies on existing routes.” Airlines currently operating from Pune include: IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Fly91, Star Air and Alliance Air.

The airport is already witnessing higher utilisation of the enhanced capacity. On August 2, 2026, Pune airport handled 214 aircraft movements, including 107 arrivals and 107 departures; while offering connectivity to 34 domestic and international destinations. Delhi recorded the highest number of daily flights at 19, followed by Bengaluru at 17, Chennai at seven, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad at five each, and Goa’s Mopa airport at four.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohol further said, “The restart of Dubai and Bangkok services by IndiGo and Air India Express has significantly increased the utilisation of the additional slots. Based on passenger demand and airline planning, we are working closely with all stakeholders to introduce more domestic and international routes from Pune.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohol further said, “The restart of Dubai and Bangkok services by IndiGo and Air India Express has significantly increased the utilisation of the additional slots. Based on passenger demand and airline planning, we are working closely with all stakeholders to introduce more domestic and international routes from Pune.” {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting Pune’s growing importance as an aviation hub, Mohol said, “Our priority is to maximise the airport’s available capacity, improve connectivity and offer passengers more travel options. We will continue pursuing every opportunity to further strengthen Pune’s air network in the coming years”.

Mohol said that the increase in flight slots was the result of sustained follow-up with the IAF. He had formally requested the IAF on March 19, 2025, to increase the number of flight slots at Pune airport following which, the daily aircraft movement limit was raised from 220 to 235 on May 30, 2025. The decision created additional capacity for airlines to expand services from Pune.

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