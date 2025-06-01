Pune Airport gets boost with 15 new flight slots

In a move that is expected to enhance air connectivity from Pune, the city’s international airport has received 15 additional flight slots, taking the total number from 220 to 235. The additional slots have been made available in response to growing demand from both airlines and travellers. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol had been following up with the Indian Air Force. (HT)

This increase is set to pave the way for a higher number of flight operations shortly, offering major relief to passengers, said Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday as he announced the additional slots.

The additional slots have been made available in response to growing demand from both airlines and travellers. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol had been following up with the Indian Air Force, which controls part of the airport’s operations. Acting on the request, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari issued a formal letter approving the expansion of slots between 6 am and 10:29 pm.

With the new slots in place, passengers can expect greater flexibility in flight timings and access to a wider range of destinations. Airlines, in turn, will have more opportunities to launch flights during peak morning and evening hours.

For years, the limited capacity of Pune airport has been a major concern, especially in light of the city’s rapid growth as an industrial, IT, and education hub. The new slots will now enable airlines to explore direct connections with cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, and potentially add new destinations.

Speaking about the development, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said, “While we are committed to accelerating work on the international airport at Purandar, our focus also remains on strengthening the existing Pune airport at multiple levels. Securing additional flight slots was part of that effort, and I’m happy to share that the total number of available slots has now reached 235. This will lead to an increase in flight frequency and significantly improve Pune’s air connectivity.”