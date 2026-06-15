Pune airport to add 15 check-in counters as old terminal set to open

The renovated old terminal at Pune Airport is expected to become operational within the next couple of months, with 95% of the work completed. Airport authorities said only the installation of security equipment remains before the facility is opened for passenger operations. The upgrade is aimed at improving passenger handling capacity and operational efficiency as air traffic continues to rise.

Airport director Santosh Dhoke said the project is in its final stage and will open once mandatory clearances are received. (HT FILE)

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The redevelopment includes 15 additional check-in counters, taking the total to 49 from the existing 34. The terminal will also have two check-in X-ray machines, four security screening machines, two remote boarding gates, expanded security holding areas, and four DigiYatra gates to speed up passenger movement.

Airport director Santosh Dhoke said the project is in its final stage and will open once mandatory clearances are received.

“The renovation work is almost complete, and around 95% of the project has been finished. Only security equipment is pending installation. After that, the facility will be inspected and approved by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). We expect the terminal to become operational within the next couple of months,” he said.

He added that the upgrade will support future expansion.

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{{^usCountry}} “The airport has approval for 235 flight slots, of which around 208 are currently in use, leaving room for additional services if airlines find them viable,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The airport has approval for 235 flight slots, of which around 208 are currently in use, leaving room for additional services if airlines find them viable,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said expanded security holding areas and additional screening facilities are expected to reduce peak-hour congestion. The four DigiYatra gates will also speed up processing for passengers enrolled in the facial recognition system.

Frequent flyer Harish Solanki said the upgrades would improve the passenger experience. “Additional check-in counters and security lanes will help reduce waiting times. DigiYatra gates will further streamline movement,” he said.