195 candidates vying for 18 posts of the Pune APMC on April 28

PUNE: As many as 301 candidates have filed nomination forms for the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections to be held on April 28. Of the 301 candidates, the nomination forms of 195 candidates have been validated. Effectively, 195 candidates are in the race for 18 seats of the Pune APMC.

One of the major APMCs after Mumbai, as many as 301 candidates from across categories such as traders, farmers and potters filed their nomination forms for the election. The last date for scrutiny of the forms was April 5, and the forms of 195 out of the 301 candidates were validated. Whereas the last date for withdrawal of nomination form is April 20.

Election officer Prakash Jagtap said, “A total 301 forms were received for 18 posts. As many as 18 forms were rejected for various reasons while some candidates were found to have filled the forms twice as a precautionary measure. On the last day of scrutiny, 195 out of the 301 forms stand validated.”

The turnover of the Pune APMC is higher, and the agricultural produce from Pune is supplied to all parts of the country. The voters for the Pune APMC elections are from across the Pune district. Meanwhile, the nominated candidates have already started campaigning. The tenure of the elected candidates will be five years from 2023 to 2028.

