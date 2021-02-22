Pune applicant allotted Gadchiroli exam centre for health department recruitment exam

Students who have applied for various posts of the state health department are facing major issues regarding the recruitment examination to be held on February 28, Sunday.

Students who applied and gave preferences for an examination centre in a nearby city have been allotted a centre far away in another district.

Ashish Khadke, an applicant who received a faraway centre said, “I have applied for the post of pharmacy officer, I am from Pune so had given a preference of Pune and Mumbai for the exams, but I have been allotted the Gadchiroli college examination centre which is very far away for me to travel. Only yesterday, there have been restrictions imposed in Pune district and travelling so far in such Covid times is too risky for me. Even my parents are worried to send me to Gadchiroli for the test, so our demand is that the state government should immediately do something about it and give us nearby centres to appear for the exam.”

For Agatrao Vagare, a resident of Satara district who gave a preference of Mumbai or Pune has been allotted the Nagpur centre to appear for the exam.

A similar situation is being faced by hundreds of other students who have applied for the posts and are going to appear for the exam.

“When I filled up the application form for several posts which were opened for recruitment in the state health department, I clearly mentioned in the online form for a Mumbai centre in the preference column. Despite giving this preference, when I got my hall ticket of the examination, the exam centre allotted to me was in Nagpur city. This is just unacceptable and complete mismanagement done by the state health department, in such tough times of Covid they are not considering the safety of applicants.” said Vagare.

Maharashtra state health department recruitment process for various posts is currently going on like medical officer, pharmacist, community health officer, junior clerk, laboratory assistant, multipurpose health workers, telephone operators and many more.

For these posts, lakhs of people have applied, and the written examination is going to be held on February 28 at several centres across the state.

Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, minister of state for the public health department said, “I will take more information on this issue and accordingly further steps will be taken by our department.”