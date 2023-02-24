Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune assembly by-polls: Candidates express confidence in victory

Pune assembly by-polls: Candidates express confidence in victory

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kasba Peth Hemant Rasane said, “We are confident of winning the seat and the opposition party candidate will not even come close to the number of votes that we will get.”

PUNE On the last day of the assembly by-elections campaign on Friday, all party candidates expressed confidence in winning the seats in Kasba Peth and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The BJP has been successful in Kasba Peth for a number of years. Rasane said. (HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kasba Peth Hemant Rasane said, “We are confident of winning the seat and the opposition party candidate will not even come close to the number of votes that we will get.”

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar attacked BJP and said, “Whenever BJP feels they are left behind in the race, they start speaking about Hindutva. The BJP has been successful in Kasba Peth for a number of years, and they even had a guardian minister from the district, but what have they accomplished for the people? Individuals are aware of how false these promises are...”

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, both BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Nana Kate expressed confidence in winning the seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP