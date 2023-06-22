PDS rice fraud unearthed, trucks and goods worth 27 lakh seized

Pune: Authorities have uncovered an incident involving illegal sale of public distribution system (PDS) ration rice in the open market. The police intercepted two trucks and confiscated goods valued at ₹27.62 lakh from Urse toll booth.

(Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to sources, at around 12.30 am on Tuesday, a truck enroute from Pune-Mumbai Expressway to Mumbai was intercepted for routine inspection. Officials discovered that the truck was carrying ration rice intended for resale at inflated prices in the open market. The rice had been packed in polythene bags. Law enforcement officials promptly seized two trucks, estimated to be worth ₹18 lakh, along with confiscated ration rice valued at ₹9.61 lakh.

The Shirgaon police station has registered a case against the culprits under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The accused have been identified as Ashok Solaskar, Sachin Dhumal, Raju Kendra, Gaurav Sumbe, and an individual known as Shah. Sumbe, who possesses ownership of the ration rice, has been implicated as a key player in the illicit operation.

