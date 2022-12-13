Pune Bandh peaceful: CP Amitabh Gupta

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Tuesday said that the bandh in the city called by various organisations in protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s controversial remarks on Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj went peacefully, with not even a single incident of violence reported across the city.

The police chief briefed the media about the bandh in the evening, after reports from all police stations were collected, collated, and analysed by the commissionerate’s Special Branch (SB). During the silent march from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue at Deccan Gymkhana to the Lal Mahal in Kasba Peth, over 5,000 personnel, including 200 police officers, were deployed.

A day before, the city police had issued prohibitory orders under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 to prevent any law-and-order issue in the region. DCP (SB) A Raja in an order approved by the Joint CP (Law and Order) had issued the orders. As per the prohibitory orders, citizens were asked to refrain from carrying weapons or explosive/inflammable substances, putting up posters or images of public figures, burning effigies, shouting abusive slogans or playing musical instruments.

The order also cautioned them against making provocative speeches or disseminating objectionable materials, which could lead to law-and-order issues. The order states that those who violate it will face prosecution under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, which deals with penal action for defying directions issued by competent authorities.