Pune bizman duped of 35 lakh

A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes
The police said the accused, who had developed rapport with the businessman over past one-and-a-half-years, lured the businessman to return 1 crore against old series currency notes of worth 35 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday.

Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said the accused, who had developed rapport with the businessman over past one-and-a-half-years, lured the businessman to return 1 crore against old series currency notes of worth 35 lakh.

Initially, the businessman had given 10 lakh and later gave 25 lakh to fraudsters between May 22 and May 2022. When businessman asked him for his money, the accused refused to answer his calls, said police officials,

The police said,on June 8, Jaswinder Sing Gundev kept a bag filled with fake currency notes, amounting to 75 lakh and left the spot.

