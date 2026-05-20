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Pune bizman ends Life at Deccan hotel over 15-cr fraud, 4 booked for abetment

A prominent Pune real estate developer died by suicide after allegedly being defrauded of ₹15 crore. Four individuals are booked for abetment.

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: Deccan Gymkhana police registered a case on Monday against four individuals after a 61-year-old prominent real estate developer died by suicide on May 9 after allegedly being defrauded of 15 crore by business associates. The deceased, identified as Ashok Milapchand Jain, a resident of Salisbury Park, was found dead in a room at Hotel Corenet on Apte Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area.

Pune bizman ends Life at Deccan hotel over 15-cr fraud, 4 booked for abetment

The four individuals booked for abetment of suicide have been identified as Nathusingh Rajpurohit, Satish Rajpurohit, Bhagwan Rajpurohit and Pralhad Choudhary.

The matter came to light when Jain became unreachable on his mobile phone after leaving his residence on the morning of May 9. Anxious over his sudden disappearance, family members approached the Swargate police station in the evening to register a missing person complaint.

During the initial probe, investigators traced Jain’s movements using CCTV footage, which showed him leaving his house on a two-wheeler and heading towards Apte road.

On the afternoon of May 10, Hotel Coronet management contacted the Deccan Gymkhana police and reported that a guest had not responded to repeated knocks on his door for a long time. A police team rushed to the hotel, broke open the door locked from inside, and found Jain dead.

The Deccan Gymkhana police booked the four suspects under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Police sub-inspector Ajay Bhosale, who is leading the investigation, said that efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune bizman ends Life at Deccan hotel over 15-cr fraud, 4 booked for abetment
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune bizman ends Life at Deccan hotel over 15-cr fraud, 4 booked for abetment
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