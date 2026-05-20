Pune: Deccan Gymkhana police registered a case on Monday against four individuals after a 61-year-old prominent real estate developer died by suicide on May 9 after allegedly being defrauded of ₹15 crore by business associates. The deceased, identified as Ashok Milapchand Jain, a resident of Salisbury Park, was found dead in a room at Hotel Corenet on Apte Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area.

Pune bizman ends Life at Deccan hotel over ₹ 15-cr fraud, 4 booked for abetment

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The four individuals booked for abetment of suicide have been identified as Nathusingh Rajpurohit, Satish Rajpurohit, Bhagwan Rajpurohit and Pralhad Choudhary.

The matter came to light when Jain became unreachable on his mobile phone after leaving his residence on the morning of May 9. Anxious over his sudden disappearance, family members approached the Swargate police station in the evening to register a missing person complaint.

During the initial probe, investigators traced Jain’s movements using CCTV footage, which showed him leaving his house on a two-wheeler and heading towards Apte road.

On the afternoon of May 10, Hotel Coronet management contacted the Deccan Gymkhana police and reported that a guest had not responded to repeated knocks on his door for a long time. A police team rushed to the hotel, broke open the door locked from inside, and found Jain dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators discovered vomit marks in multiple spots in the room, pointing to the possible consumption of a poisonous substance. The incident is suspected to have taken place between 3:45 pm and 4 pm on May 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators discovered vomit marks in multiple spots in the room, pointing to the possible consumption of a poisonous substance. The incident is suspected to have taken place between 3:45 pm and 4 pm on May 9. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police recovered a handwritten suicide note from the room, which shed light on the businessman’s extreme step. According to police sources, in the note, Jain detailed his long-standing business dealings with the four accused and explicitly blamed them for his death. He alleged that the suspects had financially cheated him in his residential project, Prachit Heights, located in the Kondhwa area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police recovered a handwritten suicide note from the room, which shed light on the businessman’s extreme step. According to police sources, in the note, Jain detailed his long-standing business dealings with the four accused and explicitly blamed them for his death. He alleged that the suspects had financially cheated him in his residential project, Prachit Heights, located in the Kondhwa area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the businessman’s son, Mohit Ashok Jain, 32. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly coerced the victim into signing a business agreement for a sum significantly lower than what was initially promised during verbal negotiations. The complainant stated that severe mental and financial stress ultimately drove his father to end his life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the businessman’s son, Mohit Ashok Jain, 32. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly coerced the victim into signing a business agreement for a sum significantly lower than what was initially promised during verbal negotiations. The complainant stated that severe mental and financial stress ultimately drove his father to end his life. {{/usCountry}}

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The Deccan Gymkhana police booked the four suspects under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Police sub-inspector Ajay Bhosale, who is leading the investigation, said that efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

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