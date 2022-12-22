Pune BJP MLA Mukta Tilak passes away at 57 following battle with cancer

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Kasba Peth assembly constituency of central Pune, Mukta Tilak, passed away after a five-year-long battle against cancer, Thursday afternoon, doctors treating her said. She was 57.

Tilak was elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the first time in 2019 before serving as mayor of Pune between 2017 and 2019.

Tilak, a corporator for four times, was also the great grand daughter-in-law of veteran freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak.

She was diagnosed with cancer around five years ago. “Tilak breathed her last at around 3:30 pm after her health deteriorated due to cancer,” said Shailesh Puntambekar, medical director at Galaxy hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

A few months ago, Tilak was seen travelling to Mumbai in an ambulance to cast her vote during Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls.

Tilak is survived by her husband Shailesh, daughter Chaitrali and son Kunal.

Final rights would be performed on Friday at 11.30 am at Vaikunth crematorium, the BJP leaders said.

Before the cremation, residents can pay homage to her at her residence at Kesri Wada.

“Muktatai was admitted to the hospital on December 8. She was suffering from cancer for the past five years. Despite aggressive treatment, the cancer was in an advanced stage and the response to therapy diminished. She passed away at around 3:30pm due to advanced cancer,” the hospital said in a statement.

Tilak as a Pune mayor for two and half years after BJP grabbed power at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2017 was active and initiated several measures including a dedicated bus service for women.

“Tilak through her work had carved out a separate identity for her even as she came from the family of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak,” said chief minister Eknath Shinde in his condolence message.

Tilak was four times corporator for PMC since 2002. As MP Girish Bapat contested for Lok Sabha in 2019, the party gave her a ticket from the Kasba assembly constituency, which she won.

In his condolence message deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, Tilak was a dedicated BJP worker for over 30 years. “She was keen in bringing positive change in residents, particularly women’s lives. As a member of the state legislative assembly, she had always given priority to her work,” said Fadnavis.

Despite suffering from a serious ailment, Tilak was seen participating in various public functions for the past few years. When she reached Mumbai to cast her vote in March this year for RS polls, senior party leaders appreciated her efforts with Fadnavis coming to the lobby to personally receive her.

Tilak had completed MBA andwas well-versed in German language.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, “Tilak was active in politics for many years and will be remembered for her dedication towards her work.”