Pune book festival sets records: Over 40 crore in book sales 

The Pune Book Festival, initiated to promote reading culture, has achieved a historic milestone, attracting over 1 million visitors this year. These visitors purchased 2.5 million books, resulting in a turnover exceeding ₹40 crore—four times last year’s figures, organisers said as the festival concluded on Sunday. Additionally, the Pune Children’s Film Festival, workshops for kids, cultural programs, and the Pune Lit Fest drew enthusiastic crowds, Pande said. (HT PHOTO)

The overwhelming response has elevated the festival to a national level, said Rajesh Pande, the festival’s chief organiser. Additionally, the Pune Children’s Film Festival, workshops for kids, cultural programs, and the Pune Lit Fest drew enthusiastic crowds, Pande said.

Last year, the festival attracted 450,000 visitors with book sales amounting to ₹11 crore. This year, the festival saw a fourfold increase, with over 1 million participants, including 50% young adults and 25% children. Around 150,000 school and college students were actively engaged in the event.

The festival also garnered traction on social media, with over 10 million people accessing its events online. More than 100 new books were launched, and around 1,000 authors attended the event, according to organisers. In a culturally vibrant atmosphere, the festival featured over 25 theatrical, musical, and dance performances, which drew an audience of over 200,000.

A major highlight this year was the Pune Literature Festival, which debuted as part of the event. Over 50 national and international literary figures participated in 35 sessions, attracting a packed audience.

Four world records were set during the event. One record commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution with a sculpture of its cover created using 97,020 books, Pande said.