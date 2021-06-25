Pune builder Amit Paranjpe claims father and uncle were not arrested by police

Pune: A day after the news of the alleged arrest of prominent builders Srikant Paranjpe and Shashank Paranjpe by the Mumbai police on Thursday night went viral on the social media, their relative, Amit Paranjape, claimed that no arrests were made in connection with any forgery and cheating case lodged by the Vile Parle police. Amit is director at Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd.

A statement issued by Amit reads, “The complaint was filed by one of our family members due to a misunderstanding about the share in our ancestral property. My father Shashank and uncle Shrikant were called at the Vile Parle police station to explain their side of the story along with a few more members of the Paranjape family, especially their cousins. It may be noted that all the members of the Paranjape family are together except the complainant”.

The Vile Parle police station has clarified that there were no arrests in this regard.

“The entire matter is nothing but an internal family dispute about the share in the ancestral property and it has nothing to do with our real estate development business and our firm Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Limited. Both my father and uncle have returned to Pune,” the statement clarified.

The duo was detained at 8.15 pm from their residence in Deccan Gymkhana area and taken to Mumbai in connection with an FIR lodged against them by their sister Vasundhara Dongare (69) for allegedly denying her natural property rights under the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). Shrikant is the chairman and Shashank is the managing director of Pune-based Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd.

