close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune businessman duped of 1.57 cr in cryptocurrency fraud, two held

Pune businessman duped of 1.57 cr in cryptocurrency fraud, two held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 26, 2023 05:10 AM IST

Police said both accused are now settled in Dubai and they duped people by pretending to be tax consultants

The city cyber police arrested two brothers for duping a city-based businessman to the tune of 1.57 crore in cryptocurrency ledger nano wallet fraud.

Police further revealed that the accused duo duped many more such people to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 crore and investigation regarding the same is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police further revealed that the accused duo duped many more such people to the tune of 8 crore and investigation regarding the same is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Pavankumar Tatwavedi (36) and his brother Pankaj Raghuveer Tatwavedi (35), both from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police said both accused are now settled in Dubai and they duped people by pretending to be tax consultants.

The incident was reported in May 2023 and a case was registered in July 2023. Since then, the accused was in Dubai hence police were unable to arrest them.

Pavankumar was arrested from the flight when he was about to leave for Dubai.

Officials from the Pune cyber cell said that the accused Pavankumar approached the victim as a tax consultant. After gaining confidence, he suggested the victim invest in cryptocurrency to get handsome returns.

After gaining confidence, the accused suggested buying a cryptocurrency ledger nano wallet to park his cryptocurrency in digital format. The victim was unaware of it, hence the accused helped him to buy and store the victim’s cryptocurrency in his wallet.

Meenal Supe-Patil, senior police inspector at cyber cell Pune, said, “The accused stole 24 character password of the nano wallet and by using it transferred cryptocurrency in another nano wallet in Dubai and duped the victim for the tune of 1.57 crore.’’

As olice were keeping watch on both accused, on November 16, the accused landed in India when he was arrested.

Police sub-inspector Dhanaji Tone, said, “We got information about the accused coming to Pune on November 23 by taking Jodhpur to Pune flight and was planning to leave for Dubai. Hence we laid a trap at Pune airport and arrested him.’’

During his interrogation, police got to know about his brother Pankaj and arrested him from Pune on November 24.

Both were produced in court and the court granted them police custody till December 1.

Police further revealed that the accused duo duped many more such people to the tune of 8 crore and investigation regarding the same is underway.

A case has been registered at a cyber police station under sections 419,420, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out