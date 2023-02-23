Pune bypoll: In the last leg, Fadnavis brings Hindutva at the centre of campaign

For the past few days, CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have been constantly visiting Chinchwad and Kasba Peth as a part of campaigning for BJP candidates in bypolls.

Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil campaign for Hemant Rasane at Kelkar Road on Thursday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

While Shinde is travelling late night, meeting candidates early morning, and holding meetings during the day, Fadnavis too held multiple smaller meetings and a massive road show on Thursday.

Their presence indicated how the Shinde-Fadnavis government has taken elections seriously. Besides these two leaders, many cabinet ministers also campaigned for the polls.

On Thursday a day before campaign ends, Fadnavis brought up issue of Hindutva while appealing voters in Kasba Peth.

Fadnavis said, “The opposition tried to create several narratives in this bypoll. But I am telling you that this Kasba is Hidutvawadi Kasba. NCP leader Sharad Pawar held a meet on Wednesday and during the meeting a leader made communal remarks saying to defeat Modi and RSS we will bring Muslims from across the country to vote here. When such remarks are made, the fight is no longer Rasane versus Dhangekar but a fight nationalists and those opposing Kashmir.

Fadnavis also spoke about Punyeshwar temple saying that if the Congress candidate wins, can he speak about his stand on Punyeshwar Mahadev temple. “Dhangekar, Congress and NCP should clarify their stand on the temple.”

Historians are divided land of Punyeshwar temple in Pune that was demolished centuries ago by a commander of Allaudin Khilji.

Fadnavis said that Kasba election is just not bypoll but an ideological fight to strengthen PM Narendra Modi, for which voters need to vote for BJP.

Fadnavis was speaking at the public rally for BJP candidate Hemant Rasne who is locked in a fight against Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar. The opposition parties linking it as an ideological fight. By considering that the citizens from Kasba must vote for the party who believes in hindutva.”

