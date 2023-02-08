Pune bypolls: 11 nominations invalid in Kasba Peth constituency

The Election Commission, after the scrutiny of all the nomination forms for the Kasba Peth constituency bypoll, has termed 11 of the 39 applications invalid. Total 29 candidates had filed 39 nomination forms for the bypoll which is scheduled to take place on February 26, said a statement from the district administration.

In Chinchwad constituency, total 40 candidates had filed nomination forms of which the election commission has termed 33 as valid. The contest here is triangular with Shiv Sena (UBT) Rahul Kalate also filed nomination and is contesting against Ashwini Jagtap of BJP and Nana Kate of NCP.

At Kasba Peth, nomination forms of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate - Hemant Rasane and Congress-MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar were termed valid.

BJP’s Ganesh Bidkar, who too had filed a nomination as a backup BJP candidate was termed invalid after the party’s official candidate- Rasane’s nomination form was termed valid.

Most rejections were due to candidates not signing the nomination papers, not providing affidavits in the stipulated time, not furnishing the party’s AB form and the absence of proposers’ signatures.

Babasaheb Dabhekar, a Congress rebel has also filed nomination as an independent.

The last date for withdrawal of the forms is February 10.

The byelections to Pune’s Chinchwad and Kasba Peth constituencies, scheduled for February 26, have been necessitated due to the death of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak. The counting will take place on March 2.

Meanwhile, the election authorities identified five sensitive polling stations in the Kasba Peth constituency and the officials will be paying a visit to take an overview of them.

The Election Commission has said it will consider 12 different documents as identity proof for polling.