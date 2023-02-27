Pune bypolls: Ward-wise voter turnout lifts mood in BJP camp

PUNE A day after voting for Pune by-polls concluded, the election commission updated the polling numbers from 50.06 per cent to 50.09 per cent. While the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) confidence level has been raised by the ward-by-ward voter turnout data in Kasba Peth assembly constituency, the mood is mixed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camp.

Kasba Peth constituency covers six Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) wards including 15 to 19, and 29. The western part of Kasba Peth that covers ward number 15 (Shaniwar Peth and Sadashiv Peth), 18 (Khadakmal Ali- Phule Peth), 29 (Navi Peth - Parvati) saw steady voting since morning on Sunday. These areas have previously seen a lukewarm response in voting, while this time too the voter turnout was less than around 4 per cent than in 2019 polls. However, the updated electoral rolls suggest BJP may have got sizeable voting from some of these parts. This area has Marathi vote back largely seen to be supporters of BJP.

The eastern parts like Ganj Peth, Rasta Peth, Ravivar Peth, Lohiya Nagar-Kasewadi areas spread among ward numbers 16, 17, and 19, having slums, and Muslim population witnessed a rush in the evening.

At least 1,38,175 of the 2,75,058 total registered voters in the Kasba Peth assembly seat actually cast their votes.

In 2019, voter turnout for Lok Sabha was 53.59 per cent and for the assembly election, the turnout was 51.54 per cent. As it was a by-election, both political parties were expecting that the voting would be around 40 to 45 per cent as voters come in fewer numbers during the by-election.

While Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar claimed victory with a sizable margin, BJP contender Hemant Rasne stated that he anticipates taking a sizable lead in the polls.

Rasne said, “Kasba Peth constituency will continue to remain with the BJP. I am expecting to get more than 25,000 lead in the poll.”

Dhangekar said, “The contest was between the wealthy and middle-class workers. Despite spending so much money, the general public is supporting me this time over the BJP candidate.”