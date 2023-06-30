Pune Cantt police arrest impostor from Haryana involved in 19 cases

The Cantonment Police have arrested an impostor from Haryana who duped a bank customer and stole ₹1 lakh cash from the bank premises on June 13. He was arrested on June 27.

The victim had come to deposit cheques and withdrew cash worth ₹3 lakh from the cash counter of a private bank located on East Street in Camp.

The accused identified as Deepak Kumar Omprakash Mehangi, 47, posed as a bank staffer and took away cash worth ₹1 lakh belonging to the complainant identified as Nitin Ramchandra Pawar.

The accused told the victim that he will assist him fill the bank slip, told him that some note bundles were soiled and offered help.

The police checked the CCTV footage and reached the lodge where he had stayed. Upon showing his footage, the lodge owner showed them the identity details of the accused who had stayed in one of the lodge rooms.

He was produced before the court which remanded him to nine days police custody. During custodial interrogation, the accused has confessed to his involvement in swindling gullible persons.

There are at least nineteen cases lodged against the accused in Pune, Nasik, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kalyan, Shirdi, Panvel and Vashi.

Senior police inspector Shashikant Chavan said, police are probing his involvement in many more similar types of cases during custodial interrogation.

